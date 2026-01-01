Rose Parade 2026 — Time, Channel and How to Watch

It’s almost time for the annual Rose Parade as we ring in 2026 with one of the nation’s oldest New Year’s Day traditions.

The Rose Parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses Parade or the Tournament of Roses, is an annual celebration held in Pasadena, Calif., every New Year’s Day since 1890, showcasing community and pageantry ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl Game.

This year, the parade will celebrate 137 years with the theme “Magic in Teamwork,” with NBA great Magic Johnson serving as the Grand Marshal. Find out when and how to watch the 137th Rose Parade below:

When Does the 2026 Rose Parade Begin?

The 2026 Rose Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on Jan. 1, 2026. The parade will take place over two hours before college football takes center stage, with the Rose Bowl Game scheduled to kick things off at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on ESPN.

This year’s College Football Playoff matchup will feature the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

How to Watch the 2026 Rose Parade

There are several ways to watch the 2026 Rose Parade, including live broadcasts on ABC, CNN, Fox, Great American Family, KTLA, NBC, Telemundo and Univision.

You can also tune in to watch the celebration on the official Rose Parade livestream here as well as on Christmas Plus, Dooya, FanDuel Sports Network, Fubo Sports Network, GFam+, Great American Pure Flix, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus. The official livestream will remain available through Jan. 14 on most platforms and up to one year on select platforms.

The official livestream will offer a special view of every one of the 85 units in the Rose Parade as they make their way along the iconic 5½-mile parade route.

Hosting the official livestream this year are sports anchor Darren M. Haynes, TikToker Pressley Hosbach and comedian/actress Loni Love.