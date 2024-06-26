Rooms To Go Furniture Recall Issued

In a recall issued on June 20, 2024, Global Homes USA Cedona Natural View six-drawer dressers, sold at Rooms to Go Furniture (model 33117082) were found to be faulty. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the product is about 68 inches long by 18 inches wide by 36 inches tall, and weighs approximately 238 pounds. The product has a white label on the back of the dresser that has the model number 33117082 printed on it in black ink. The recall was issued due to the dressers being considered unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. It could cause serious injury or even death to young children. About 400 units have been impacted. The only remedy is a replacement.

Consumers are urged to stop using the dresser immediately and contact the company for a free replacement. Rooms To Go will schedule a free delivery of the replacement and remove the recalled dresser. Rooms to Go is contacting all known purchasers directly who have the product. Luckily, no issues have been reported as of yet. The items were sold at Rooms To Go stores nationwide and online at www.roomstogo.com from November 2023 through February 2024 for about $1,000. The product was made in India.

Rooms To Go is an American furniture store chain that was founded in 1990 by Jeffrey Seaman, and his father, Morty Seaman, after they sold Seaman's Furniture. Rooms To Go eas recorded to be the third largest furniture retailer in the US on 2015.