Watch: Roof of Miami Home Gets Ripped off by Powerful Hurricane Irma Winds

Hurricane Irma has officially struck Florida and the images emerging from the storm’s devastation are showing just how forceful this tropical cyclone is.

Tampa news reporter, Josh Benson for WFLA posted video on social media of Irma dramatically ripping off the roof of a Miami home in West Brickell, with social media users in sheer awe at the sight of nature’s wrath.

Roof of a home in #Miami coast being ripped off by powerful #HurricaneIrma winds. Terrifying stuff. These winds are no joke. #Irma pic.twitter.com/P0kMIKqlf6 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) September 10, 2017

Raking in more than 2,000 retweets, the video shows the power of the high winds coming out of the storm’s outer rain bands.

“Roof of a home in [Miami] coast being ripped off by powerful [Hurricane Irma] winds. Terrifying stuff. These winds are no joke,” Benson captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, Irma’s powerful winds forced one crane in downtown Miami to snap in half. The images of a crane toppled over a high rise flooded social media as Irma landed on the southern tip of Florida‘s coast Sept. 10. With its strong wind gusts ravaging the city, officials have been warning there could be more damage similarly to the crane given the area’s building boom and intensifying conditions.

Hurricane Irma began her vicious strike on Florida Sunday, snapping trees like matchsticks and turning Miami streets into rivers. But the impact will eventually stretch well northward into Georgia, parts of the Carolinas, Tennessee and Alabama.

Bringing along with it strong and intensified disparaging winds, storm surges, rainfall flooding and even tornadoes, Irma’s wrath will spread north into parts of the southeast from late Sunday night well into Monday and Tuesday.

Photo credit: Twitter / @FOXNews