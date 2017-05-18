Roger Ailes, Former FOX CEO And Chairman, Dead At 77

Roger Ailes, who for years served as CEO and chairman of Fox, has passed away at the age of 77.

His wife, Elizabeth, revealed that the entertainment giant died on Thursday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a statement to the Drudge Report she said, “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Ailes made headlines in recent months as part of a larger sexual harassment scandal that brought Fox News‘ culture under the microscope, leading Ailes to step down.

Photo Credit: Getty / Handout