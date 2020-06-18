Robert Fuller's Half-Brother, Terron Boone, Fatally Shot by LA County Sheriff's Deputies

The half brother of Robert Fuller, a Black man who was found hanging from a tree last week, was fatally shot by LA County Sheriff's Deputies in a recent incident. According to the L.A. Times, the shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon as major-crimes bureau officers were investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault.

On Tuesday, Terron Boone was charged with multiple criminal counts including assault, criminal threats, domestic violence, and false imprisonment. The following day, officers were following a car that Boone was suspected to be riding in when it turned into an apartment complex parking lot. Boone is alleged to have exited the vehicle and then began firing at the officers. They returned fire and Boone was stuck in the chest, killing him. A woman driving the vehicle was also shot but was released from the hospital on Wednesday after receiving medical care. A child was also in the car but was unharmed.

#NEW: Video of a deputy involved shooting in Rosamond. Robert Fuller was found hanging in Palmdale one week ago. Today, sources tell @ABC7 his half brother was shot and killed by @LASDHQ deputies after he came out shooting (wanted for spousal assault/kidnapping). More at 11. pic.twitter.com/VTTZ7xlTIb — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) June 18, 2020

In a statement about Boone's death, the family's attorney representing Fuller's case said, “This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County. At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected."

On June 10, a little before 4 a.m. local time, Fuller's body was found hanging from a tree in Poncitlan Square near Palmdale City Hall in California. Authorities said his death was a suicide, but his family and many of those in the community are suspicious and think foul play may have been involved. "This is really crazy to all of us," Fuller’s sister Diamond Alexander previously said. "We want to find out the truth of what really happened. Everything that they’ve been telling us has not been right."

Alexander added, "To be here, staring at this tree, it don’t make no sense. My brother was not suicidal. My brother was a survivor." On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva vowed that a thorough investigation into Fuller's death would be conducted, per Fox LA. He also stated that he's contacted the state's Attorney General Xavier Becerra, as well as the FBI, who will have its civil rights division monitor the investigation.