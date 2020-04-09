Kennedy Tragedy: Body of Robert F. Kennedy’s Great-Grandson Discovered Following Canoe Accident

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon, was discovered by police Wednesday afternoon, according to PEOPLE. The discovery comes just six days after both he and his mother had vanished after a canoe trip in the Chesapeake Bay. McKean is the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, making Gideon his great-grandson.

On the evening of April 2, McKean and her son were reportedly playing with a ball near the water, which it later landed in and floated away. The two then took a canoe to try and retrieve it, but it as the ball got farther out, they were unable to get back to shore. The canoe was found shortly thereafter, though McKean and her son were not in it. McKean’s body was discovered by officials on Tuesday.

McKean’s mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov.Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, released a statement on Friday revealing that the two were presumed dead. “With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” the statement read, per CBS News.

McKean’s husband, David, also issued a statement about the tragedy to his Facebook page on Friday, which he addressed to “the countless people who have loved my wife Maeve and my son Gideon.”

“As many of you have seen, they went missing in the Chesapeake Bay yesterday afternoon,” the post continued. “I tried to reach out personally to as many people as possible before the news became public. However, I know that I was only able to scratch the surface. For those of you learning of this news here, I am sorry. I know Maeve would have loved for you to have gotten a personal call.”

Earlier Wednesday, Maeve McKean’s cause of death was revealed by a spokesperson for Maryland’s chief medical examiner. The statement indicated that McKean had “accidentally drowned in the turbulent and chilly water of the Chesapeake Bay.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had previously reached out to the family, whose members have long played a prominent role in U.S. politics. Hogan also addressed the matter in a press conference, according to E! News.

“I reached out to and spoke with Lieutenant Gov. Townsend this morning and, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed out most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time,” Hogan said.