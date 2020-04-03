Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve and Her 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Missing Boaters

It's been reported that Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and her 8-year-old son have been identified as missing boaters. According to The Washington Post, the pair went missing in the Chesapeake Bay — near Annapolis, Maryland — on Thursday evening.

McKean, 40, and and her son Gideon were reportedly playing with a ball near the water when it wound up falling in and floating away. The two of them headed out in a canoe to try and retrieve it, but it "got farther out then they could handle, and couldn’t get back in." As of Friday, authorities are still searching for them, as the canoe has been found, but McKean and her son were not in it. In a tweet posted by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's spokesperson, a statement from Maryland's Department of Natural Resources Police could be read.

STATEMENT from @MarylandDNR regarding search operation in Shady Side, MD. Governor Hogan will provide an update at his press conference at 2:15p. pic.twitter.com/vWRtEIaubD — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 3, 2020

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the pair may have been paddling the canoe from a residence in Shady Side, MD out into the Bay to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore," the statement said.

"At approximately 7:00 p.m., an overturned canoe, matching the approximate description of the one which the pair were in, was located," the statement added.

The lost kayakers are confirmed to be the daughter and grandson of Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townson, the daughter of Robert Kennedy. https://t.co/JWHUEZ56Xl — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 3, 2020

Many have since been taking to social media to share their support for the family, with one user tweeting, "Omg! Sorry to hear this. But why would she get in a paddle boat to retrieve a ball. Let it go. This is horrible. I’m sure they will not be found. Sad."

"What on Earth did this family do to have such bad luck? Damn man, they cannot catch a break," another user tweeted, while someone else wrote, "My heart hurts for this family."

What is it with this family? Robert Kennedy’s granddaughter and her son are missing after boating trip https://t.co/G0Ly9fN8fZ — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) April 3, 2020

At this time, the neither the Kennedy nor the McKean families appear to have issued an update or statement on the situation.

Photo Credit: Getty Images