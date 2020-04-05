Kennedy Tragedy: David McKean Posts Heartbreaking Statement on His Wife and 8-Year-Old Son's Drowning Accident

As many may have already heard, the Kennedy family was struck by tragedy recently. On Friday, it was reported that Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and her 8-year-old Gideon had died after a drowning accident on the Chesapeake Bay. McKean and her son were reportedly playing with a ball near the water when it wound up falling in and floating away. The mother-son pair attempted to retrieve the ball by going out in a canoe but it "got farther out then they could handle, and couldn’t get back in," the Washington Post reported. While their canoe was reportedly found after a lengthy search, McKean and Gideon were not recovered and later presumed dead. Following this heartbreaking news, McKean's husband, David McKean, penned a lengthy message on Facebook in which he opened up about the tragic loss of his wife and son.

"I am writing here to address the countless people who have loved my wife Maeve and my son Gideon," David's statement, which was posted on Friday evening, began. "As many of you have seen, they went missing in the Chesapeake Bay yesterday afternoon. I tried to reach out personally to as many people as possible before the news became public. However, I know that I was only able to scratch the surface. For those of you learning of this news here, I am sorry. I know Maeve would have loved for you to have gotten a personal call."

"Despite heroic efforts by the Coast Guard and many state and local authorities, the decision has now been made to suspend the active rescue effort," the statement continued. "The search that began yesterday afternoon went on throughout the night and continued all day today. It is now dark again. It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away. The search for their recovery will continue, and I hope that that will be successful."

(Photo: Mike Pont, Getty)

David then described what made both McKean and Gideon so very special. Specifically, he noted that McKean — his "best friend" and "soulmate" — was always family-oriented, and was an amazing mother to the couple's 3 children, Gideon, Gabriella and Toby. David ended his message by writing that he would appreciate if others can help keep both McKean and Gideon's memories alive, particularly for Gabriella, 7, and Toby, 2.

"There has been an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from so many people. Given who Maeve and Gideon were, I am not the least surprised," David continued, thanking those who have reached out for their support. "I am trying my best to respond. Many have asked what they can do. I don’t have any answers for that right now. If people have photos of Maeve or Gideon, those would be great for us to have, especially for me to share with Gabriella and Toby. And feel free to tell stories here."

"As Gabriella and Toby lay sleeping next to me last night, I promised them that I would do my best to be the parent that Maeve was, and to be the person that Gideon clearly would have grown up to be," his statement concluded. "Part of that is keeping their memories alive. Any help with that would be welcome."