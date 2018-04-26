Rob Gronkowski Posts NSFW Comment on Camille Kostek’s Topless Instagram Snap

Does it count as PDA if the display of affection is just foreshadowed? Rob Gronkowski took to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek’s NSFW Instagram photo Sunday with a just as NSFW comment.

In the photo, Kostek, who has been linked to the New England Patriots tight end both on social media and IRL, celebrates Earth Day with a not-so subtle photo taken in Malibu. The 26-year-old stands in a field of wildflowers along a cliff, using her hands to cover her topless chest.

She captioned the photo with two globe emojis and the hashtag #happyearthday — and tagged Gronkowski’s profile on her breasts.

Elevating the racy moment even more, Gronkowski commented, “Can’t wait to snuggle where I got tagged!”

The former Patriots cheerleader told Fox News in March that she and the 28-year-old tight end first started dating after she quit the Patriots cheerleading squad.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team. I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind,” Kostek said. “Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

She has shared multiple social media posts wearing his jersey at games — but other than the occasional photo together, the two remain tight-lipped on the status of their relationship.

“I am such a private person,” she said. “It was hard at first when people would send articles my way with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over.”

“But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth,” she said of the rumors. “So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think.”

Kostek was recently announced as one of the winners of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s first-ever open casting call, being named an official winner of the 2019 Rookie Class at a blowout bash in Las Vegas in March.

With fellow Rookie Class member Haley Kalil, Kostek was chosen from an original group of 5,000 applicants that was eventually narrowed down to 35, then 15, then six.

As for Gronkowski, when he’s not catching touchdown passes from Tom Brady, you can find him exploring the WWE circuit. WrestleMania 33 saw Gronk actually participate in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal where he helped his real-life close friend, Mojo Rawley actually win the match. Most notably, Gronk’s involvement hinged upon his thwarting of Jinder Mahal, — a moment the Modern Day Maharaja has hardly forgotten.