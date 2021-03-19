Camille Kostek Reveals First Thing She Did After Landing 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover

✖

Camille Kostek had an awesome reaction when she found she made the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. But the Wipeout star recently revealed that she "blacked out" when she first learned the news. Kostek appeared on podcast 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt with her boyfriend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. She said she couldn't believe that it actually happened.

“It was one of those moments I dreamt of for so long," she said. "I truly blacked out, I was sober, but I blacked out. It was a high on life, euphoric moment. I was just excited to be in the pages, so to be on the cover was unbelievable.” Gronkowski also commented on Kostek's reaction to making the cover.

“It was incredible, and she’s blacked out from it, and she was sober, and I blacked out many times not sober,” Gronkowski told Brandt this week. “We kind of have similar traits there.” Kostek's Sports Illustrated cover has led to her being involved in other projects. On April 1, fans can see her on the game show Wipeout with hosts John Cena and Nicole Byer.

“I didn’t know when I took the job that people could potentially puke on me when they hit the platform," she told Brandt. "…I’m so in the action, I get splashed, slimed, they try to hug me, they try to kiss me, the heavy breathing…I feel the excitement and adrenaline rush that they get, it’s weird, it’s like I’m tapped in with them…It’s the dream job I didn’t know was going to be in my future forecast of broadcasting.”

Along with Wipeout, Kostek will appear in the upcoming movie Free Guy which stars Ryan Reynolds. In November, Kostek spoke to PopCultre.com about working with Reynolds and said "He's amazing. "Even off-set when I listen to him speak to other people or when he's giving me corrections with my script or my acting, it almost feels like his life off-camera and out of movies is still a movie. He's such a stand-up guy."

Kostek continued: "I say all the time that acting has been very new in my career. I feel so blessed and so lucky to have him being the main actor because he was able to critique me and coach me through it. ...He's awesome to work with."