Rihanna Kicks off Black Friday With Sultry Photo on Social Media

Rihanna knows how to promote her lingerie line on Black Friday! The singer’s brand Savage x Fenty shared a new steamy photo Thursday of the beloved singer featuring her posing with a leg up next to a collapsed chandelier. She rocked a pair of sheer black stockings with the brand name, along with a pair of Christian Louboutin stiletto heels complete with red soles.

The businesswoman captioned the photo with three black hearts and the hashtags “Happy Thanksgiving and “TisTheSavage,” as well as tagging her own Instagram account.

Fans were enamored with the photo and were also begging to know if the times in her lingerie line would be back in stock by the time the big Black Friday sales hit.

Savage x Fenty is holding a massive sale Noc. 29, with a 65% off deal on the whole site for VIP Members.

“When will these be back in stock?!?! I need,” one fan commented on the post.

“rih was like ‘yall want a leg or a thigh? [crying laughing emoji and heart-eyes emoji],” another user wrote.

“Whole plate of HOT DAMN & a side of LAWD have mercy,” another fan commented.

“Elastic asf,” another fan praised.

Rihanna has been promoting her new line a bunch in recent weeks. She used the same photoshoot setup to preview exclusive offers for VIP members of the site on her Instagram on Halloween to get her fans ready for the holiday season ahead.

“This holiday season, ya girl is comin’ all the way through! I’m sharing my very own stylist with you so you BETTER. GET. READY. I brought on [illjahjah] to create THREE [savagexfenty] Xtra VIP Boxes – one for each of your Savage moods [party emoji, raised eyebrow emoji and loving emoji] They drop 11/1 at MIDNIGHT EST only on savagex.com/jahleel. #UXTRA,” she wrote in the caption of the other photo, showing her in the same getup while lounging on a piece of futility surrounded by confetti and gold streamers.

“You trying to kill us all,” one fan said in the comments section of the sultry image.

“Girl … drop some damn music [eyeroll emoji],” another fan wrote, as many of the singer’s followers continue to wait for details on her upcoming album.

“This is gorgggggggggg!!!!!!! Love love love!” Another fan commented, obsessed with the shoot’s creative vision.

“THE OTHER GIRLS ARE SCRAMBLING FOR SAFETY,” another fan commented.