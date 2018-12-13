Richmond, Indiana Schools on Lockdown After Confirmed Active Shooter

One teen is dead as a result of a shooting at an intermediate school in Richmond, Indiana, police said Thursday.

A teenage Dennis Middle School suspect is dead, according to Indiana State Police.

“Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. [Indiana State Police Pendleton] Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info,” the Indiana State Police said on Twitter.

The active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School was confirmed Thursday morning. According to the school district, “all students at Dennis Intermediate School are safe. Only the suspect is injured.”

The school was secure and remained on lockdown, according to Richmond Community Schools.

“There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure,” read a statement from the district’s Twitter account.

The suspect reportedly ran into the building at around 8:20 a.m. ET after an incident that began away from school grounds, according to the Pal Item. The initial emergency call to 911 came in around 8:21.

Richmond Police Department Capt. Bill Shake said the incident is over and scene is under control. No other details were immediately available from police.

Students are reportedly being taken by buses to Civic Hall at Richmond High School where parents can pick up their children. Parents should not go to Dennis Intermediate School.

Earlier in the morning, the district tweeted that all Richmond Community Schools were on lockdown and that “no one may enter or leave the buildings.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and under investigation.

Richmond is in east central Indiana, bordering on Ohio, about 72 miles east of Indianapolis. Dennis Intermediate School serves fifth through eighth graders.

