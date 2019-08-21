Resurfaced Video of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew With Young Girls Alarms Social Media

After old video footage surfaced online recently of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, Twitter users are turning their heads in the wake of the charges brought against Epstein before his suicide. The video, published by MailOnline, shows Andrew (aka Duke of York) at Epstein’s townhouse on the Upper East Side.

This is disturbing. 2010 Jeffrey Epstein is seen leaving home with a young girl, then Prince Andrew seen letting one out pic.twitter.com/yIsDKIgnVU — badluck (@badluck_jones) August 19, 2019

In the clip, allegedly filmed on Dec. 6, 2010, Epstein leaves the town house with an unidentified young woman. After Epstein gets into a car, the young woman returns inside. Later on, a man identified by the Mail as Prince Andrew, can be seen waving goodbye to a woman from behind the home’s partially closed front door.

After the video started making its way around social media, Twitter users called it “disturbing” in light of the sex trafficking crimes alleged against Epstein, including his 2008 conviction of soliciting a prostitute and procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

Earlier this month, the Daily Beast reported that, according to recently unsealed court records, a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed in depositions in 2016 that Epstein’s alleged trafficking co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell directed her to have sex with Prince Andrew and several other men. The article goes on to say that in 2007, a woman named Johanna Sjoberg told the Daily Mail that Andrew had “touched her breast” at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion “after using a puppet to show what he would do on Giuffre’s body.”

Buckingham Palace issued an official statement about Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and eighth in line to the royal throne.

“The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent,” the statement read.

After Epstein pleaded guilty in June 2008 to soliciting an underage prostitute, he served almost 13 months in custody. Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges accusing him of operating a sex trafficking ring from 2002 to 2005 at his Manhattan home and his Palm Beach, Florida estate in which he allegedly paid girls as young as 14 for sex. He pleaded not guilty.

Just over a month after his arrest, he died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial.

Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide last week after conspiracy theories swirled as to whether or not foul play was involved. The medical examiner issued a report including specifics of Epstein’s death, including broken bones in his neck that could be consistent with a hanging death.

On Monday, a report from the New York Post detailed that Epstein signed his will on Aug. 8, which was just two days before he took his own life in the Manhattan federal facility where he was being held. Per the legal paperwork, which was file in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Epstein was worth nearly $600 million, and all of it was emptied into a trust. No beneficiary is listed in the documents, other than his brother Mark being listed as “next of kin.” The details of the trust itself are private, so there is no way of knowing who will inherit the money, and there is no word on how much money the trust might have already contained, if any.