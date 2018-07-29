Rep. John Lewis Hospitalized After Becoming Ill on Flight

Georgia Representative John Lewis has reportedly been hospitalized after becoming sick on an airplane.

The legendary civil rights activist was on his way back to Atlanta. The news was first reported late Saturday night by ABC News. Brenda Jones, a spokesperson for Representative Lewis, assured the outlet that he was going in for a “routine observation” and nothing more.

“There is no cause for alarm,” she wrote. “He will be fine. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released tomorrow.”

Lewis is 78 years old. He was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and marched with him in the 1960s. In recent years, he has revisited those experiences in the context of today’s political landscape. As a Democratic representative, Lewis has spoken out against President Donald Trump and many of his policies.

Just last month, Lewis marched with others against the White House’s immigration policy. He encouraged activists to cause “good trouble, necessary trouble” for the Trump administration.

“The world is crying with us,” Lewis reportedly said at the event. “We must show the world that we are better than what is going on in America today.”

Back in January, he even skipped the president’s State of the Union, making no secret of the reason behind it.

“I cannot sit there and listen to him,” he told ABC News at the time. The statement coaxed a spiteful tweet out of the president.

“Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S.,” he wrote at the time. “I can use all the help I can get!”

The president has not addressed Lewis’ hospitalization this weekend. On Sunday morning, he did post numerous tweets condemning the news media for their portrayal of him. He also posted about the recent GDP report, and threatened to “shut down government” if the Democrats did not agree to an immigration policy.

Elsewhere on Twitter, however, many sent out prayers and good wishes to Lewis.

“This is not just my friend, this man is an inspiration,” wrote Florida Gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham. “Please join me in sending every good thought and wish for good health John Lewis’ way.”

“In prayers for my friend and hero!” added journalist April Ryan. “Congressman John Lewis ‘resting comfortably’ after being hospitalized.”

The congressman’s condition remains unknown. There is no word on why he was hospitalized, though his team has not updated the early report that he would be released some time on Sunday.