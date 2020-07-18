Rep. John Lewis Death Brings a Wealth of Touching Tributes Online

The world is reacting to the death of civil rights icon and Georgia Congressman Rep. John Lewis on Friday night at the age of 80. The lawmaker had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December.

Lewis was also the last surviving member of the "Big Six" leaders who organized the historic 1963 March on Washington and would later be elected to Congress in 1987, serving a total of 17 terms. Prior to his first term in the House, he worked as a community activist and member of the Atlanta City Council. His trademark phrase, "good trouble," was a rallying cry for civil rights activists everywhere. In 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama.

Back in March, Lewis marched on the Edmund Pettus Bridge again to mark the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday." Speaking to the crowd, the congressman recalled that "some of us gave a little blood to help redeem the soul of America." While he said that America was "a better country" than it was 55 years ago, "but we have still a distance to travel to go before we get there." Considering the monumental impact Lewis had, there was no shortage of tributes to his life's work online. Here's a look at a few of the tweets commemorating him and his influence.