Rep. John Lewis Provides Major Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Six months after he revealed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Georgia Representative John Lewis opened up about how he is dealing with the illness. In an interview with New York magazine published on Monday, Lewis explained that his "health is improving." He went on to express that despite having good and bad days, he was, overall, feeling "good" as he continues to battle cancer.

"I’m feeling good. I’m doing better," Lewis told New York magazine. "And I’m going to continue to listen to the doctor and try to eat right and get enough rest and sleep." He added, "But I have good days and days not so good." On the day of the interview, Lewis said that he was feeling "good." The congressman originally shared his cancer diagnosis in December, explaining at the time that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. On his official website, Lewis shared a statement about his diagnosis, telling the world that he was "clear-eyed" about his battle with cancer.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis, who is also a well-known figure in the Civil Rights movement, said in his statement. “This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed. While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance."

He continued to express that he will give this battle his all and that he will continue his work as a congressman while he does so. Lewis added, “So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross." The lawmaker then issued a message directly to his constituents, noting that he will still be working hard for them as he battles cancer. The statement continued, “To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon." Lewis ended his message by asking for prayers and support as he goes on this difficult journey.