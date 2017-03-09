Remember the News Anchor Who Was Fat Shamed on Facebook? Check Her out Now

Stacey Skrysak is a news anchor for WCIS ABC, a news station in Illinois. Read her post for TODAY below.

It’s 2016. You would think comments about a woman’s weight would be a thing of the past.

We come in all shapes and sizes. A recent study found that the average woman in the United States wears size 16, yet there still are people who feel the need to draw attention to what they don’t find “perfect.”

Recently, I was subjected to this behavior. I was fat-shamed on television. But now I’m getting the last laugh.

As a TV news anchor, I expect to be criticized. Sometimes people don’t like the way I report a story. Other times it’s a technical error they take out on me. But more often than not, those viewers lash out at the physical features they find unappealing.

“You look fat.” “Your clothes are not flattering.” “It’s time to go see a hairstylist, your roots look awful.” The list goes on and on.

In the early days of my career, an unkind email or letter would bring me to tears. But the older I get, the more jaded I become. Not everyone is going to like me, and I’m OK with that.

But a few days ago, a viewer comment got under my skin, and I had to fight back.

I often post on Facebook to give viewers a glimpse into my everyday life. After I posted a picture of my co-anchor and me, one comment caught my attention. A man wrote, in part, “How come all you ladies at Channel 20 are overweight, except for the skinny woman on the weather? Maybe you should lay off the pizza. What a joke you all are!”

As I read those words, my jaw dropped. I’ve received my fair share of nasty insults over the years, but this one may have taken the cake.

It’s one thing to attack me on social media, but it’s extremely rude to drag my female co-workers into the mix. As the comment began to resonate, my shock turned to sadness. I wasn’t bitter because someone called me fat; I was disappointed about where we are as a society.

