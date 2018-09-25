Red Lobster Giving Customers Free Lobster Pizzas on Tuesday

On National Lobster Day, Red Lobster is offering customers free lobster as well as the chance to experiment with a new way of eating it.

All day Tuesday, the seafood chain is offering a free Lobster and Langostino Pizza with the purchase of two adult entrees, the company said in a press release. Good for Tuesday, Sept. 25 only, “lobster-lovers can visit their local Red Lobster to enjoy signature lobster dishes as well as other freshly-prepared seafood, with the added bonus of a complimentary Lobster and Langostino Pizza (if they order two adult entrees).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The unique seafood pie, which rings in at 700 calories, has been on Red Lobster’s menu for a while. Served as a traditional pizza with mozzarella and fresh tomatoes, it’s also covered in Maine lobster, Norway lobster and langostino.

Those who aren’t the biggest fans of lobster can instead head in for the chain’s endless shrimp deal, which is currently running for its 14th consecutive year. Choose from three of the restaurant’s classic dishes — Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Hand-Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Languine Alfredo — and two of the new items added to this year’s menu — Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp and Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp.

It’s not the first time Red Lobster has offered customers exciting ways to eat lobster. Earlier this year, the chain gave chicken and waffles a seafood twist by removing the chicken and adding lobster instead. Its Crispy Lobster and Waffles were even made with the same batter that the restaurant uses to make its craved Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

In other lobster news, a seafood restaurant in Maine was forced to stop its experimental lobster cooking method by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services after it discovered the owner of the restaurant was using marijuana to lessen the trauma that lobsters experience before they are cooked.

Charlotte Gill, the owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, Maine, says she successfully used marijuana smoke to calm down lobsters, according to The New York Times. Gill said prior to putting one lobster into a container, it was flapping its tail and claws, but quickly became “serene” after being exposed to the smoke.

“It’s still a very alert lobster, but there’s no sign of agitation, no flailing of legs, no trying to pinch you,” she said. “So calm, in fact, that you’re able to freely touch the lobster all over without them trying to strike at you or to be aggressive in any way.”

The health department called her methods “illegal” and “adulterated.” It also cited scant research in the field as reason for not allowing the methods.

“At this time,” said spokeswoman Emily Spencer, regulators do not “have information on the health implications of effects of ‘sedating’ lobsters with marijuana.”