Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.

ANKUR is recalling its 14-ounce packages of ANKUR Golden Raisins. They are sold in clear plastic packages, and can be identified by their UPC code 8904 1704 10327. This recall applies to all 14-ounce packages with that UPC code, not just a specific lot or batch number. Consumers can return this product to the point of purchase where they can get a full refund, or they can simply destroy the product and throw it away.

The recall was initiated voluntarily by the company after it was discovered that the packaging did not meet the requirements for denoting the presence of sulfites. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product. Those with further questions can contact Raxa Desai via phone at 630-595-1118. However, the phone lines are only open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

According to a report by Allergy.org, sulfite sensitivity normally manifests with symptoms similar to an allergic reaction or an asthmatic episode. Consumers may wheeze, cough or experience a feeling of tightness in their chest. Those who already have asthma may experience relief from their asthma medication, while those whose asthma is not under control will likely experience a worse reaction. Other possible symptoms are hives, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea and fainting.

In rare cases, sulfites can cause extreme allergic reactions like anaphylaxis. In this case, immediate medical attention is needed. In general, those who believe they're experiencing a reaction to sulfites should ask their physician how to proceed.

Sulfites are preservatives used in some foods, drinks and medications to extend their shelf life before consumption. Some foods have naturally occurring sulfites, which release sulfur dioxide gas. Food scientists managed to mimic this process artificially at least as far back in history as the Roman empire, and in general adverse reactions are rare. Follow the FDA for more information and for notifications of future recalls.