Radio Hosts Suspended Over Racist On-Air Impressions

✖

KFI AM's Tim Conway Jr. and his executive producer, Sheron Bellio have been suspended for a week without pay after fans of the station complained about an on-air incident, in which the producer pretended to be Yuko Sakamoto, the wife of local sports radio personality Vic "The Brick" Jacobs –– and performed a racist caricature. As the month of May marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, many listeners were naturally in an uproar over the situation.

“We of course take matters of this nature very seriously,” Robin Bertolucci, the station’s program director, said in a statement to Deadline. “Their failed attempt to what they thought would be a humorous shtick was thoughtless and unacceptable, and we apologize to anyone who was offended. They both have since apologized on air and I can assure you the situation is being handled appropriately internally. That said, we wanted to make things right with a plan that was not only deeply apologetic, but also educational, and focused on the community – taking further action to help combat racism against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.”

Both Conway Jr. and Bellio apologized on air for the skit that was admittedly done in poor taste. “On May 3rd during our show, I did an impression in which I perpetuated stereotypes of Asian Americans, only adding to an already difficult time for many,” Bellio said. “I want to sincerely apologize for my actions that have offended and hurt listeners & anyone in the Asian American/Pacific Islander community. I am deeply sorry that my failed attempt at humor was insensitive and I feel horrible about that. My words tonight will never convey the shame that I’m feeling because of my actions and I just – I really want to apologize.”

“Both Sheron and I will be off next week – yep, suspended. We whole-heartedly agreed with that decision and, again, we are both incredibly sorry. We will look forward to returning to the show on Tuesday, June 1st, with a fresh perspective," Conway added. He continued: “We believe it’s important to take this time to recognize the issue of hate crimes against Asians that have significantly increased over the last few months. In fact, these crimes have doubled in the last month. And over the last year and a half, Asian Americans across this country including in our very own Southland communities, have endured despicable and sickening acts of hate & violence, fearing for their safety and the safety of their families.”