Radio Host Admits to DUI Following Arrest, Calls It 'an Egregious Error'

A Sacramento-based radio host who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was measured with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit is owning up to his mistakes. Robert Williams, a longtime host of the "Rob, Anybody & Dawn" morning show, issued a public statement admitting to his "egregious error," telling listeners that "there is no excuse or justification" for what he did.

Williams, 52, issued the statement following his arrest on the night of Friday, Nov. 3. According Lt. Bryan Morrison, a spokesman for the Auburn Police Department, per the Sacramento Bee, Williams pulled over just before 8 a.m. local time in the 100 block of Grass Valley Highway after an officer observed him swerving in and out of lanes. A breathalyzer test yielded a result showing a 0.35% blood alcohol level, more than four times over California's legal limit of 0.08%. Williams was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, later addressing the incident in a message shared to the show's Facebook page.

"On Friday, November 3rd I was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI," Williams, who was released from after being booked on a $10,000 bail, according Placer County jail records, wrote. "There is no excuse or justification for that. It's beyond an 'error of judgment,' it's despicable and could have turned out much worse than it did. Thank God no one else was involved in any way or injured. Not only were the Auburn, California police professional and courteous, but they may have saved a life, including mine. I will address these events and others with as much transparency as I can Monday morning at 8am."

During Monday's show, Williams said he was unable to go into details about his arrest, as his attorney advised him to refrain from speaking about the case's facts However, he promised that he "will share everything as soon as I can." He also thanked his wife, team, and supporters, adding, "it has been a hell of a year. Very high highs and very low lows." In an email to KCRA 3, Williams repeated he had made "an egregious error" and said that as a public figure, "it's my responsibility to own the mistake."

Williams is a beloved radio figure who, according to his website, arrived on the radio scene in Sacramento in 1999 after earlier stints in Reno. The "Rob, Anybody & Dawn" morning show has been a fixture in Sacramento for over two decades, but in June, the show was discontinued on Audacy's "98 Rock" KRXQ. The show continued online and on Lotus Communications "Rock 104.5" KDOT Reno. Williams announced last month that RAD Radio would be bringing back the "Rob, Anybody & Dawn" show to 104.7 FM and 890 AM on Nov. 13.