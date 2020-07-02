Queen Elizabeth Speaks to Donald Trump Ahead of July 4th, and Social Media Is Weighing In

Queen Elizabeth's recent phone call with President Donald Trump has sparked a flurry of responses on social media. The world diplomats spoke on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's July 4th celebrations in the U.S., the royal family confirmed via Twitter. The call marked just the latest contact the Queen has had with world leaders.

Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July. pic.twitter.com/muO6us90Hs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2020

It is unknown how long the British monarch and Trump spoke on the phone. During their conversation, according to the White House, "the president wished the Queen a happy birthday" following her official celebration just last month. The BBC reports that the White House also confirmed that a major topic of conversation was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with both leaders reaffirming "that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before." The president also "expressed his condolences for the British people who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic."

The phone call followed the Queen and the president’s last meeting in Buckingham Palace six months ago. After the royal family confirmed the call on social media, Brits and Americans alike were quick to react, many commenting on the pandemic while others speculated about the call itself. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about the conversation.