Queen Elizabeth Speaks to Donald Trump Ahead of July 4th, and Social Media Is Weighing In
Queen Elizabeth's recent phone call with President Donald Trump has sparked a flurry of responses on social media. The world diplomats spoke on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's July 4th celebrations in the U.S., the royal family confirmed via Twitter. The call marked just the latest contact the Queen has had with world leaders.
Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July. pic.twitter.com/muO6us90Hs— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2020
It is unknown how long the British monarch and Trump spoke on the phone. During their conversation, according to the White House, "the president wished the Queen a happy birthday" following her official celebration just last month. The BBC reports that the White House also confirmed that a major topic of conversation was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with both leaders reaffirming "that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before." The president also "expressed his condolences for the British people who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic."
The phone call followed the Queen and the president’s last meeting in Buckingham Palace six months ago. After the royal family confirmed the call on social media, Brits and Americans alike were quick to react, many commenting on the pandemic while others speculated about the call itself. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about the conversation.
Says is all pic.twitter.com/Rx3Zfwg2Ds— whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) June 30, 2020
The Queen who actually served and cares for her soldiers, that one? #TrumpKnewAndDidNothing pic.twitter.com/DdwqKyaSsn— Cheryl 🌊🌊🌊 There’s a meme for that! 🌊🌊🌊 (@cherylb135) June 30, 2020
Oh god. How horrible that must have been for her. On behalf of a majority of my country who can’t stand him I apologize for whatever was said.— Black Lives Matter 🇺🇸 🏳️🌈 (@jayhawkjack) June 30, 2020
What a striking contrast between classy & dignified (QUEEN) and classless & trashy (TRUMP).
No doubt she kept the call super brief so as to spare herself from having to listen to Trump’s bragging.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 30, 2020
We're sorry to have put Your Majesty through that, truly.— 🏳️🌈Jimmy🗽 (@3jimy3) June 30, 2020
We'll try to do better this November.
Respectfully,
America
Please don’t make her do that. We’re so sorry.— Kellie Burke 🌀 (@kaburke9) June 30, 2020
Did he call her weak and stupid? He apparently likes to do that when he talks to powerful women on the phone.— Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) June 30, 2020
Queen: "Hello Mr. Trump, I'd like to wish you a Happy Independence D--"
Trump: "DID YOU HEAR I'M NUMBER ONE ON FACEBOOK??"— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 1, 2020
I apologise to Her Majesty on behalf of the US citizenry. That lout does not represent even a bare majority of us.— Brett King (@Zoar28) June 30, 2020
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is an immensely respected head of state.
An example of Grace and dignity through her entire reign.
I would bet money that this was a very brief phone call.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth knows how to deal with people like Trump— Katherine George (@Katheri02415938) June 30, 2020
Did she get a word in? Why would she waste her time? WHY?— Carol-Anne Canuck (@CFosee) July 1, 2020
So sad that she had to talk to him. Was probably so glad to get off the phone. Probably needed a stronger drink than tea! 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪— Debbie M (@deb1956m) July 1, 2020
Did the Queen enjoy discussing Trump’s favorite subject...himself?— American Patriot (@Rich_0r_Poor) July 1, 2020
I would imagine that Queen Elizabeth is extremely talented at subtle insults. Can we see a transcript of the conversation? We need a laugh.— Jennifer Dian (@MouthyOldBat) July 1, 2020