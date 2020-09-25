Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Be 'Canceling' Royal Family Christmas Amid Coronavirus Concerns

✖

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly be "canceling" the annual Royal Family Christmas plans, amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. According to Closer Weekly, a source close to the 94-year-old monarch claims that the Queen is worries that "it’ll be very risky" to hold any holiday gatherings. This news comes as the United Kingdom has seen a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past month, per CNN.

"The royals are talking about canceling their traditional Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.K.," the source said. "Royal aides are warning her that it’s not a good idea." Queen Elizabeth "would love [nothing] more than to see her family reunite" at Sandringham — her holiday home — but palace employees are concerned about adding the "high volume of staff" that is typically needed to prepare for the family event. "Plus, the generations of royals that attend," the insider added. The prospect of cancelling the Royal Family Christmas is said to be "heartbreaking" forther Queen, as is is "one of the few occasions in the year when the family congregates." However, the source says that "she’s coming up with a plan B," which would be "some sort of smaller gathering with very close family."

Noatbly, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a number of early Christmas event cancellations, such as the Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular. This annual holiday event has been postponed for 2020, due to coronavirus concerns. In a statement, MSG Entertainment — the owner of New York City's Radio City Music Hall — said, "We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company added, "We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase." This marks the first time in almost 90 years that the Rockettes will not take the stage at Radio City Music Hall.