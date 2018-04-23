Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 92nd Birthday Two Days Before Birth of Grandson

Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated her 92nd birthday over the weekend, just two days before the birth of her new grandson.

Queen Elizabeth II rang in her birthday on Saturday, April 21, with the Royal Family Twitter account releasing archive photos of a young Queen.

As the posts point out, the Queen has dedicated her life to public service, making a speech on her 21st birthday dedicating her life to service. To this day she “continues to carry out Royal Duties, from visits to charities & schools, to hosting Heads of State & leading the nation’s celebratory events.”

Queen Elizabeth, along with other members of the Royal Family, attended a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall Saturday night. Her birthday will publicly be celebrated in June with the traditional Trooping the Colour, a military parade.

Celebration of the Queen’s birthday came just weeks before Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle on May 19, their engagement having been announced by Clarence House on Nov. 27.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” the announcement read.

As the big day draws closer, more wedding details are being revealed, including tips about the decor, menu and guest list.

Markle and Harry have chosen London-based florist Philippa Craddock as their florist, and Town & Country shares that Craddock will be using “branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.”

The wedding cake will be non-traditional, with the couple having asked pastry chef Claire Ptak to create a “lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring,” CNN reports.

Harry and Markle have also opened up their nuptials to members of the public.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace shared in a statement. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.