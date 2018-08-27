Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Starbucks on Tuesday

Autumn is coming early to Starbucks, as the cafe chain will reportedly reintroduce its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The news broke late last week, starting with a report by Business Insider. Starbucks soon confirmed the news, giving caffeine enthusiasts just a couple of days to plan their Tuesday morning commute around the seasonal drink. The Pumpkin Spice Latte has rotated into Starbucks’ menu every fall for 15 years now, but this is the first time it has ever been available as early as August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news took over Twitter, where many die-hard fans cannot wait to get their hands on the iconic coffee. In many ways, the Pumpkin Spice Latte — or PSL — has already become a meme, symbolizing predictability and unfounded enthusiasm. However, its fans acknowledge this and double down on their love, posting in circularly ironic self-references and GIF-heavy threads.

me driving to starbucks at 5am on august 28th to get a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com/OruoeY5eUC — Hannah Lang (@hannahlanggg) August 27, 2018



“Me driving to Starbucks at 5 a.m. on Agust 28th to get a pumpkin spice latte,” wrote one person, alongside a terrifying stunt-driving GIF.

I know it’s silly to get this excited about a drink, but the Pumpkin Spice Latte comes back tomorrow! Also, coincidentally, calories don’t count tomorrow. It’s a rule. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ndp4lnwWKl — Heather Macht (@AuthorHMacht) August 27, 2018



“I know it’s silly to get excited about a drink, but the Pumpkin Spice Latte comes back tomorrow! added another. “Also, coincidentally, calories don’t count tomorrow. It’s a rule.”

In countless threaded conversations on Twitter, people wondered whether the Pumpkin Spice Latte was the official harbinger of autumn, or if Starbucks was just eagerly ahead of the curve. Officially, summer does not end until Sept. 22, but who knows how many lattes could change hands between now and then.

starbucks: pumpkin spice latte returns TOMORROW me: pic.twitter.com/7yXRBLgf7a — Jazzy (@jazmynjenkins) August 27, 2018



In addition to the PSL, Starbucks is adding a few other seasonal items to the menu on Tuesday. According to Business Insider, the Salted Caramel Mocha and the Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte will also be available. As fall really begins, more and more items will appear on the boards over the coffee bar.

Aside from complex drinks like these, one thing Starbucks has always been famous for is its legendary “secret menu.” The idea simply is that those in the know can request drinks that Starbucks does not advertise, but the faithful baristas behind the counter will know how to make it.

The PSL has been a part of this legacy at times, as the drink has a history of selling to true Starbucks initiates as early as Aug. 26. On that occasion, it was available only to customers who participated in an online scavenger hunt. However, in terms of an official release, this is the earliest one to date.