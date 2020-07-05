Protester Summer Taylor Mourned After Their Death, Public Demands Justice

Social media is mourning on Sunday for 24-year-old protester Summer Taylor. Taylor was killed late on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington, when a car drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on a closed road. Another protester was hit — 32-year-old Diaz Love — and remains in serious condition.

Taylor was among a crowd of authorized demonstrators on the I-5 freeway in Seattle on Saturday night. The road was marked off with police barricades so that they could march safely, yet a driver apparently drove up an exit ramp the wrong way in order to reach the protesters, according to a report by NPR. An extremely graphic video of the collision circulated on social media, apparently showing Taylor and Love being launched into the air by the force of the car.

Authorities say that the driver of the car was a 27-year-old man, and that he has been arrested. So far, they have not speculated on his motive or released his identity. However, Capt. Ron Mead did reveal that the driver did not seem to be impaired in any way.

"My hope is, as a result of this tragedy, protesters will reconsider their desire to be on the interstate because I cannot guarantee their safety, plain and simple," Mead said of the incident.

Demonstrators mourned Taylor and prayed for Love throughout the night on social media. Taylor worked with animals at the Urban Animal Veterinary Clinic, and was beloved by co-workers, who spoke to The Seattle Times.

"Summer has been there since Day One standing up for Black lives. Staying out all day and night, while still working full time taking care of animals. Summer talked me about the protests, and how incredible it was to be a part of something so huge. A part of history," they said of their fallen colleague.

Love reportedly remains in serious condition in a Seattle hospital, though the specifics of their injuries has not been revealed. Here is a look at how social media is dealing with the violent death of Summer Taylor.