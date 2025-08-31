Prominent TV Journalist Exits Network After 29 Years

The BBC lost a longtime staffer. Heading off into the sunset. Tony Smith announced in an X post, formerly Twitter, that he was signing off.

“Some personal news. After 29 years, today is my last day at BBC News,” he began in a post, captioning a photo of him taking a picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s been amazing, but the offer of redundancy was too good to turn down – and it felt like a good time to try something new. Not sure what comes next – watch this space,” he concluded.

Per Daily Mail, Smith began his career at the BBC as a journalist working for the news channel. His work has taken him on global journeys, including Asia, Africa, and the U.S.. He also took home the prestigious Home News Award at the Royal Television Society for his story on racism in Northern Ireland.

He covered major events, including Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. He was promoted to Senior Broadcast Journalist in 2010. Smith is following in the footsteps of Jordan North, Clara Amfo, and news presenter Mishal Husain, who all exited BBC last year.

It seems like he’s already enjoying his new life, especially having time off. His X bio currently reads: Former @RTS_media award winning journalist with @BBCNews, now enjoying surfing, tennis and coastpath dog walks in #Cornwall @GiveUsAShout volunteer.”

Fans have sent in their well-wishes to Smith. “All the very best, Tony, for whatever comes next,” one user commented. “Their loss. But having done the same, I get it. Good luck with whatever comes next, Tony!” another added. “Good luck in your new chapter, Tony. Still remember our bogus marriages story, all those years ago. And you have done so much since!” another chimed in.

Last year, North, 35, exited his Radio 1 show after a decade to reportedly replace Roman Kemp as the Capital Breakfast host. Following his exit, it was revealed at the time that Jamie Laing, 36, would take his place.