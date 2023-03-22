Pringles Drops Limited Edition 'Superstar Staches' Collection Celebrating March Madness

Pringles mascot Mr. P is getting some help from a few college athletes, as the company has just dropped a limited edition line celebrating the NCAA's March Madness basketball games. In a press release, the company explains that "flavorful ode to superstar 'staches" features three college basketball stars: Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UVA's Ben Vander Plas, Duke's Dariq Whitehead. Of course, Mr. P. himself has a special packaging can of delicious Pringles potato chips.

"The collection honors each player's unique and elite 'staches including The Pringle, the horseshoe, the pencil and the caterpillar, and features our iconic fan favorite flavors including Pringles Original, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ and Sour Cream and Onion," the company shared. In a statement, Timme — who is a forward for Gonzaga University — said, "My mustache has always been part of my identity and it's amazing to see the facial fuzz trend catch the attention of one of the most beloved 'stache'd sporting brands, Pringles. I'm pumped to be featured on these new cans with some of my favorite 'stache'd opponents – game on fellas."

"Pringles has a deep bench of ingenious flavors and 'staches of all flavors are having a moment on college basketball courts," added Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles US marketing lead. "We're thrilled to celebrate the sensational players whose unique 'stache flavor have captured the hearts of fans everywhere and give fans nationwide a chance to join in the 'stache fun." Additionally, fans will have a chance to win the complete collection via an online contest.

"Calling all 'stache-sisters and 'stache-misters! Pringles is furthering the facial-hair love by encouraging fans to show their 'stache for a chance to win a stash – of the Pringles March Mustache Collection that is," Pringles explained. "Starting at 8:00am ET on March 15 running through 8:00am ET on April 4, fans can enter for a chance to win the Pringles March Mustache Collection by showing off their tourney-inspired 'stache (whether it's naturally grown or faux fuzz) on Instagram using #PringlesMarchMustacheEntry. The fan-stache-tic possibilities are endless – whether you draw it, glue it, fake tattoo it, show off your makeup skills, rock 'stache-shades or grow it yourself, we want to see your best mustache-inspired look!"

For more information, check out the Pringles Instagram account. Also, pringles suggests keeping an eye on Drew Timme, Ben Vander Plas and Dariq Whitehead's Instagram channels as well. Visit Pringles.com/MarchMustacheCollection for official rules.