Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Don Subtle Fascinators for Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie opted for more subdued fascinators for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

Although the world had been hoping for more bizarre fascinators, royal sisters Princess Beatrice, 29, and Princess Eugenie, 28, toned down their headwear for the May 19 royal nuptials at St. George’s Chapel.

Beatrice paired her Roksanda Viola design 60s style dress with a white pillbox hat by Stephen Jones, while sister Eugenie matched her Gainsbourg dress with a multi-strand headband by Fiona Graham.

The princesses made headlines in 2011 for their bold fascinator choices for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials. Princess Beatrice’s pale pink silk bow hat, which matched her Valentino couture dress, was compared to a pretzel, toilet seat and even a Turkey Twizzler. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s hat was just as meme-worthy, the blue hat with purple flowers and feathers having sparked a wave of laughter on social media.

Beatrice later auctioned her pink bow fascinator to raise money for the Little Bee Initiative, raising $130,000 when the auction closed.

“It has its own personality, and I am so happy that we have raised the most incredible amount of money and can make an even bigger change for the lives of some of the most vulnerable children across the world,” Beatrice said at the time, according to PEOPLE.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were not the only one that royal wedding watchers were eagerly waiting for, as most were eagerly awaiting the reveal of Meghan Markle‘s wedding gown.

Prior to the May 19 nuptials, little had been known about the dress, and several different designers had been speculated to be designing it, including David Emanuel, who had designed the late Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding dress.

However, when the bride stepped out of the car and onto the grounds of Windsor Castle, she was donning a custom Givenchy gown designed by the house’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller. The dress featured an open bateau neckline, along with three-quarter length sleeves and a triple silk organza underskirt.

Markle’s 16-foot veil was adorned with the flora of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as Wintersweet, which grows in front of Meghan and Harry’s home at Nottingham Cottage, as well as the California Poppy in a nod to Markle’s home state. The veil also features crops of wheat to symbolize love and charity.

The gown itself was a work of passion, with dressmakers putting in hundreds of hours of work and washing their hands every 30 minutes to maintain the pristine white color.