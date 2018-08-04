Princess Eugenie Got in ‘Trouble’ for Posting Photo on Instagram

Princess Eugenie recently wound up in “trouble” over a picture that she was not supposed to post on Instagram.

“I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public,” Eugenie revealed, as reported by Us Weekly.

“It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real,” she added, speaking about how she’s been handling Instagram since only joining in March. “We’re real.”

The photo in question is of her father, Prince Andrew, standing in a hallway at Buckingham Palace that was not meant to be seen by the public.

“A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday and [The Duke of York] for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards,” she wrote in a caption on the photo.

While speaking to British Vogue, Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice elaborated on what palace-life is like for them.

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” Beatrice shared. “We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

Eugenie also spoke about her pending wedding, which will take place in October. “I’m not stressed at all,” she confessed. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”

She also shared that she has gone totally plastic-free in her life.

“It’s been eye-opening,” Eugenie said. “My whole house is anti-plastic now – and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well.”

Through everything, though, the sisters shared that they have always leaned on one another, if if they occasionally squabble.

“One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers,” Beatrice quipped. “We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them.”

Princess Eugenie also took to Instagram to promote the new interview she and her sister took part in, promoting it on Instagram by sharing a photo of the two them with a group of their adorable dogs.

“I’m very proud to be in the September issue of Vogue alongside my beautiful big sister talking about our bond, who we are and what we stand for. Thank you to the wonderful team at Vogue, [Sean Thomas] and [Edward Enninful] for asking us to be part of your journey.”

The September issue of British Vogue featuring the interview in on news stands now.