Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Reveals Special Tribute for Sister 24 Years After Her Death

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has revealed a special tribute for his sister, marking the 24th anniversary of her tragic death. Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared a photo of the flag at Althorp House having been lowered to half-mast, in memory of the fallen former Royal. Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash.

Althorpe is the estate home of Spencer's family, which he took over when his father died in 1992. Notably, Althorpe Park is also where Diana was laid to rest after her funeral. While Spencer did not include a caption on the post, many of his followers have showered the comments section with kind words about his late sister. "Thinking of you all today. Our beautiful Princess, never forgotten, eternally loved and cherished," one user wrote. "So much love, it was infectious. How the world needs that feminine healing love now. May she rest in peace," another person added.

Back in July, Charles scored a big legal victory over a lie about how he allegedly treated her before her death. People reported that Charles Spencer recently announced his win over The Times newspaper, which had claimed that he refused to allow Diana to live with him after her marriage to Prince Charles began to fall apart. The big legal win comes ahead of the 24th anniversary of Diana's tragic and untimely death.

The false report was published under the headline, "It's too simple to blame everything on Bashir," referring to the BBC journalist who was found to have used "deceitful methods" in order to get an interview with Diana in 1995. In its retraction, the Times wrote, "We are happy to report that having considered his sister's safety, and in line with police advice, the Earl offered the Princess of Wales a number of properties." This included "Wormleighton Manor, the Spencer family's original ancestral home."

The Times continued, "It was wrong to suggest he had refused to help his sister or had failed to protect her from Martin Bashir and concealed evidence of the latter's deception. We did not intend to suggest that the Earl was to blame for his sister's death. We [apologize] to the Earl and have agreed to pay his costs as well as make a payment to him which he will donate to charity."