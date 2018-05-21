Princess Diana’s Psychic Sally Morgan Predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Future

The royal wedding is still a day away, but some are already thinking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future.

With only 24 hours to go until they tie the knot inside of St. George's Chapel, Princess Diana's former psychic, Sally Morgan, has predicted that the soon-to-be newlyweds will have "an amazing future," which includes children.

"They have an amazing future. I think this woman, at the moment there is a lot of passion, I think this will continue," Morgan, who famously worked with the late Princess Diana for nearly five years, said during an appearance on Loose Women, according to The Sun. "Their future is very sound. This woman will be able to handle anything, she's just incredible."

She went on to add that she believes the royal couple will have three children, stating "I think they will have two girls and a boy. This is a biggie, I think there may be twins there," she said.

For those who may be skeptical with Morgan's claims, the 66-year-old correctly predicted that Prince William and Kate Middleton would have two boys and one girl, a prediction that became accurate when the couple welcomed Prince Louis Arthur Charles last month. Morgan also correctly predicted that Prince Charles would be the one to walk Markle down the aisle.

"It's so weird, I could just see him doing it," she said. "I actually pictured I was there when he said to her, 'I'll take you down the aisle.'"

It was announced early Friday morning, just one day ahead of the royal nuptials, that Prince Charles would be walking Markle down the aisle, the announcement being made via an official statement from Kensington Palace.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," it read. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

The announcement came just a day after Markle formally announced that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would be unable to take on the important role after undergoing a successful heart surgery Wednesday morning following a heart attack last week and more chest pains on Monday.

It is believed that while Prince Charles will walk the bride down the aisle, Markle will complete at least the first half of the procession unescorted, only accompanied by her bridesmaids and page boys and the Dean of Windsor. Prince Charles will reportedly join her once she reaches the Quire in St. George's Chapel, where the royal family and close friends will be seated.