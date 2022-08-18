Princess Diana Investigator Recalls 'Emotional' Conversation With Prince Harry and William

There's a new Discovery+ docuseries surrounding Princess Diana. In the series, lead investigator Lord John Stevens recalls the conversation he had with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about her death following her fatal 1997 plane crash. "It was a difficult thing [to do]," Stevens, 79, exclusively told Us Weekly. "So, I went along with two other people who were part of the investigation [including a] detective inspector, and [when we were] outside the door [at Kensington Palace], it was said, 'No, they only wanna see you,' that's me."

Stevens explains that William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 at the time of their mother's death, had specific questions for him. "We had…over an hour, probably, I can't remember exactly how long. I outlined what the conclusions were for about 10 or 15 minutes, and then the rest of the time was them asking me questions, which you'd expect because they didn't know the circumstances of their mother's death, where [and] when she'd died, what did she say and, and beyond that, I don't wanna declare what the conversations were."

Stevens was the leader of the multi-year investigation into Diana's death. He admits the entire ordeal was difficult for him personally as well.

"I have to say, I was quite emotional about it myself," he added, noting Harry and William were upset about the circumstances of their mother's death. "What they were angry about, they declared it publicly, were the paparazzi who they thought were very much behind what had taken place by chasing the car and making the car or inducing the car to go at 75 miles an hour. They weren't too happy about that. I can tell you."

The docuseries explores Diana's death unlike ever before, with interviews from many of the key investigators and people involved. Stevens says the investigation was one they all took very seriously.

"The bottom line is we worked on this for three years and then every single aspect of what we did, every single allegation, we brought it down to 104 allegations and each and every one was investigated," Stevens explained. "This is one of the reasons for doing the program. We're doing a program with people who we can trust, who put it forward and not spin it in any way, one way or the other."