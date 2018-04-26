Prince William Nods off at Appearance, Instantly Wins Over Parents Everywhere

Prince William was caught on camera nodding off during a public appearance, and he instantly won over parents everywhere.

In the clip shared by The Daily Mail, Prince William can be seen sitting with Meghan Markle and his brother, Prince Harry, during the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed a new baby into their family earlier this week, which is very likely at the root of his exhaustion.

Babies are notorious for being stubborn about things like sleeping through the night, so William has presumably been up off-and-on throughout the night for the majority of the week, which nearly all parents can relate to.

After the video of William dozing off went viral, many parents took to social media to share how much they relate to his situation.

“Poor Prince William! Every parent knows that feeling of overwhelming exhaustion,” one person tweeted. “Unfortunately, William has cameras capturing his unsuccessful fight to stay awake!”

“Let the man sleep! A newborn and 2 more little ones and you take him to a quiet service? How much can this man take,” wrote another, while someone else commented, “Poor guy. Who in the world can blame him? Get some rest, buddy!”

In other royal baby news, the name of the newborn has yet to be announced, but Prince William did tease that it will be revealed “soon enough.”

After debuting the infant for the press outside of the hospital where he was born born on Monday, Us Weekly reported that Prince William said, “We’re very happy. We’re delighted. Thank you.”

“We’re thrice worried now.” He then teased the baby’s impending name reveal saying, “You’ll find out soon enough. We didn’t keep you waiting too long.”

Even though the name of new royal baby has not been revealed yet, the infant will still have a mouthful of a title regardless. As reported by E! News, The infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke.”

She also clarified that, technically speaking, the new baby will be a commoner. “It sounds complicated, but in the U.K, the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron,” Koenig said.