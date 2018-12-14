Prince William and Kate Middleton Christmas Card Shows off Personalities of Kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Merry Christmas from the Cambridges!

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton released their first official family Christmas card of their family of five, with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8-months, stealing the show.

The photo, released by the Kensington Palace official Twitter account, was taken in late summer at Anmer Hall by Matt Porteous and marks Prince Louis’ Christmas card debut.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

The new photo is a far cry from their 2017 Christmas card, in which the then-family-of-four donned blue ensembles for the annual snapshot, which was taken by Chris Jackson. This year, the Cambridges opted to coordinate in jeans, giving a much more casual look than what royal watchers are accustomed to.

The Cambridges are not the only ones to release a Christmas card this year, as the Royal Family also shared Christmas cards from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, photographed by Hugo Burnand in the garden of Clarence House, as well as from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who opted for a photograph snapped by Chris Allerton at their wedding reception at Frogmore House in May.

.@ClarenceHouse and @KensingtonRoyal have released images which feature on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas cards this year. pic.twitter.com/nrxbIa2Mmc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 14, 2018

With just 11 more days until Christmas, the annual festivities are in full swing at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as their three children, are expected to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas in Norfolk with the Queen at Sandringham.

The event is an annual gathering for the royals, who typically arrive at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, when they open their Christmas gifts. On Christmas day, the royals will embark to church, which will be followed a lunch of Norfolk turkey at Sandringham House.

The royals reportedly had a stellar time last Christmas, which marked Meghan Markle’s first Christmas spent with the British Royals.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” a source claimed of the Fab Four.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have already kickstarted their Christmas festivities. Earlier this month, the Duchess and daughter Princess Charlotte enjoyed a performance of The Nutcracker ballet, and William and Kate have celebrated the holiday season with military families stationed in Cyprus.