Prince William Jokes He and Kate Middleton Are Spreading Coronavirus, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Prince William recently joked that he and Kate Middleton are “spreading the Coronavirus,” and social media users have some thoughts about it. As reported by TIME, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Ireland on Tuesday, making a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse. William was caught on camera making light of the globe-wide virus, while speaking with some military personnel.

Prince William joked about the deadly coronavirus outbreak during a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland on Tuesday https://t.co/chcqqO0OdK pic.twitter.com/ygyELE1ous — TIME (@TIME) March 4, 2020

The jokes aren’t sitting well with Twitter users, as many seem to find it in poor taste to mock the toll that coronavirus has already had on the world, but still others found it to be harmless humor.

Scroll down to see reactions to William’s comments.

He’s definitely his grandfather’s grandson. This will be laughed off as a ‘gaffe’ of course. — Akshay Vara (@ThatGuyAkshay) March 4, 2020

20% of the infected need hospitalization and the virus is spreading around the clobe. The only way to stop the spreading is quarantines. The media isn’t hyping it up, it’s a real concern. — oohe (@iamoohe) March 4, 2020

Wow. I didn’t realize he was so insulated and out of touch. I also have no idea why I’m surprised. — Maureen🆘🇺🇸 🗽#HesACorruptHumanTornado (@MLGinFLA) March 4, 2020

Prince William speaks to a Dublin paramedic about #coronavirus and jokes: ‘I bet everything is like “I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying!” And you’re like “no you’ve just got a cough…” ‘#RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/NfJrFNO0bJ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 3, 2020

William also joked in mock horror to the paramedic: “Does it seem quite dramatic about #Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up in the media? By the way, the Duke and Duchess are spreading Coronavirus!” (To be clear, it was a joke …) — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 3, 2020

Yet if Harry or Meghan has joked like this you would have had a much different narrative to it. — Laura (@NittanyLaura) March 3, 2020

This is nothing to joke about.

This is something I might have expected of the other two, but not Will and Kate. — Metro West (@Metro_West1) March 4, 2020

The British were so nasty to Meghan. SHAME. Positive vibes from Canada 🇨🇦 — Diane Crawford (@DianeCr19985962) March 4, 2020

I hope they explained to him that the Coronavirus is hanging around a lot longer than that halfass combover. — Czario (@Czario) March 4, 2020

What an utter no-nonsense Reuters, slow news today? Apparently, you don’t understand British humour. To those that claim that they try to be like someone else’s, they clearly don’t need that. — Mirna Lydia Dean (@mirna_lydia) March 4, 2020

And here i thought people in our government and specially in my office are insensitive towards the pandemic #COVID19india #COVID2019 — BeingHoman (@being_homan) March 4, 2020

I think Wills is taking the mickey out of the MSM induced hysteria surrounding this virus. All of us have been gobsmacked at the level of stupidity of those panic buying and I think Wills is one of us. — Victoria Ann 🤦‍♀️ (@Vicki0417) March 3, 2020

His Grandmother, The Queen, at an investiture today wore gloves for the first time ever. Obviously being careful. Here we have an insensitive bald headed berk taking the mickey. It’s nothing to joke about. — Jack Evans (@Jack4Evanss) March 3, 2020

I have to use humor like this daily since I work with patients who have coronavirus (not COVID-19) it’s okay to have a little humor!!! I wouldn’t be offended one bit if William said this to be and I would bet the paramedic wouldnt either — alex (@cambetches) March 4, 2020

Just in case you missed it. A pandemic is not a joking matter yet you media jokers are calling Meghan spiteful for wanting to leave her young child at home for his protection. I just can’t with you fools. — Sussex_Independence_Day_March 31,2020 (@monicahunter) March 4, 2020

Well I for one am absolutely disgusted. This is no joke, my hands are red raw with the amount of washing going on and he’s cracking jokes. Off with his head. — ALEX LARSEN (@LarsAT4) March 4, 2020

I don’t get why people are so riled up, wow okay someone made a joke about coronoavirus. Literally tonnes of other people have made jokes too 🤦‍♂️ — Toby (@SomeToby) March 4, 2020

Really? That’s the most important thing you have to focus on? Royal small talk? He and everyone else and making light in conversation because that’s how human beings cope. — kevin newcombe (@newmonic) March 4, 2020

Seriously…let it go @Time. What do you want from the man? He was out and about shaking every stranger’s hand that he met today. Putting himself at risk to make others happy. Were you? Made and awkward Dad joke at a gathering. This outrage machine garbage is just that…garbage. — ErinMichelle (@ErinMic57353336) March 4, 2020