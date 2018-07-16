Prince Louis Smiles in Kate Middleton’s Arms in New Candid Photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released another image from Prince Louis’ christening, showing the little royal beaming with joy.

In a newly released portrait from his christening last Monday at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace, the youngest royal and fifth in line to the throne is photographed in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden at Clarence House, the little one smiling widely.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 16, 2018

Louis, who was born on Monday, April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing, was christened on Monday, July 9, surrounded by close relatives and immediate family. Not present at the service were his great grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, though their absence had reportedly “been mutually agreed by the Queen and the Cambridges some time ago” and was “not made on health grounds.”

Prior to his baptism, Kensington Palace revealed the names of Louis’ six godparents, all close friends and extended family of his parents. His godparent were announced to be Lady Laura Meade; Hannah Carter, a close friend of Kate’s from Marlborough College; Lucy Middleton, Kate’s cousin; and close friends Nicholas van Cutsem, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Guy Pelly.

Following the christening, the British Royal Family released a series of photos from the big day. The images, captured by Matt Holoak of Camera Press, who also photographed Prince George for his third birthday, were taken in and outside of Clarence House and included several members of the Royal Family.

In one photo, the little prince’s parents and siblings are shown sitting on a couch as other members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles, Carole and Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews and James Middleton, stand behind them.

Middleton, wore an Alexander McQueen dress for the event and a Jane Taylor headpiece, has slowly been stepping back into her royal duties following the April birth of Prince Louis, her and Williams’ youngest son. Although she was absent from the Garden Party in May, she attended the Trooping the Colour and later the Royal Air Force centenary.

Most recently, the royal mom-of-three made her first solo outing with the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The two attended the Wimbledon women’s single finale on Saturday, where they met former women’s tennis champions, ball boys and girls before the matches, and cheered on Markle’s close friend Serena Williams during her match against Angelique Kerber.