Royal Wedding Invitation Reveals Subtle Reference to Meghan Markle Divorce

The invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding are out, but they stray from tradition with one tiny detail.

Kensington Palace unveiled the elegant guest invitations on social media Thursday and offered insight into the creation of the royal stationary work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by Barnard Westwood,” it tweeted alongside a photo of the invitation. “They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.”

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Kensington Palace shared that the invitations were printed on English card with gold and black American ink, then burnished to bring out the shine and gilded around the edge.

They were crafted by Barnard Westwood, who has been making royal invitations since 1985.

The cards read: “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of [name] at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle.”

While Harry and Markle kept with tradition for the printing and design of the cards, the royal family had to change the typical reference of the bride-to-be’s title because it is not Markle’s first marriage.

Royal invitations normally refer to the bridge as Miss, but because the American actress is divorced, she was referenced as Ms. Meghan Markle. The Suits alum was previously married to movie producer Trevor Engelson from 2011-12.

Harry and Markle will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, while the service will be led by the Dean of Windsor Reverend David Conner.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” officials from Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Recipients of the couple’s invitations are requested to attend a church service and ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, followed by a lunchtime reception for around 600 guests, hosted by the Queen at St. George’s Hall.

There will also be an evening reception for around 200 guests at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle, which is hosted by Charles, Prince of Wales. It is the same place where Harry and Markle took their stunning engagement photos.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Little is known about details of the wedding day, but Spice Girls member Mel B claimed the British pop group was invited to attend the royal wedding. Others speculate that Elton John will be involved as he canceled two Las Vegas shows on the weekend of the celebration.

Kensington Palace has also refrained from sharing details on the bridal party or best man for the ceremony, though insiders say Prince William will be chosen for the duty. Harry previously acted as best man when his older brother wed Kate Middleton in 2011.