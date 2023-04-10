Sarah Ferguson Doesn't Mince Words About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Status

Sarah Ferguson recently commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal status, and the Duchess of York did not mince words. In a statement to The Independent, Ferguson said that she believes the couple needs to decide if they are "in or out." She added, "You can't have it both ways."

Ferguson — widely known by her nickname, Fergie — went on to say, "You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You're either in or out." The Duchess then offered, "Don't cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it." Ferguson was married to Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, for a decade, from 1986 until 1996. They share two daughters together: 31-year-old Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, 32. It was recently announced that Eugenie is pregnant with her second child.

Interestingly, Ferguson recently spoke with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview wherein she had a slightly differing opinion, telling the outlet that she had "no judgment" regarding Harry and Markle's decision to step away from Royal life. "I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments," Ferguson told the outlet. "I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims. During a post-interview appearance on CBS Mornings, the iconic TV host shared some new footage of her conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including a portion where Harry discusses the monarchy being a "toxic" environment. He goes on to say that while he has had to learn to separate himself from it, his father Prince Charles has made "peace" with the toxicity.

In a clip from the interview, Harry specifically refers to the unspoken relationship that he says the Royals have with U.K. tabloids. He spoke of this during the main interview, but in the new footage, he addresses the tabloids having the Royal family members under "control" through "fear." This, he says, is the "toxic environment" he had to escape. Oprah then asked if Harry and Markle's perception of the situation is shared by the rest of his family, specifically, his father. "I think he's had to make peace with it," Harry replied.