Kensington Palace Reveals Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Wed

Both Americans and Brits alike went wild after learning that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were engaged. While Clarence House previously announced the wedding would take place in spring 2018, more information is now coming out about the upcoming nuptials.

According to an announcement from the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Markle will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May. The statement also read that Queen Elizabeth II will be in attendance.

Clarence House announced the engagement news on Monday, and in a sit-down interview with the BCC, Harry and Markle recounted the details of the proposal, which Harry says happened “a few weeks ago.”

Markle said that she could barely let Harry finish proposing before she could say yes.

“I could barely let you finish proposing,” she said to Harry. “I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?’ “

Harry agreed and added that Markle almost forgot about the ring amid the frenzy.

“And then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ ” he said. “She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring!’ “

Markle said the two were spending an evening alone that night and called it an “amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she said. “He got on one knee.”

Sources say that Markle’s engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry himself, and it features two diamonds that belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” Harry explained.

He also told the BBC that it’s happy times like these when he misses his mother the most.

“It would be thick as thieves. Without question,” Harry said. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But then she probably would have been best friends with Meghan. So, it is days like today when I really miss having her around. I miss being able to share the happy news. But the ring and with everything else going on, I’m sure she’s with us, jumping up and down somewhere.”

The royal family has been supportive of the pending union, which will make Markle the first biracial member of the royal family.

In the official announcement of the engagement, Clarence House announced that Harry had informed the queen, as well as other close members of his family, and that he sought and received the approval of Markle’s parents as well. Kate Middleton offered her support for the happy couple.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” she told reporters Tuesday at the Foundling Museum in London, PEOPLE reports. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, told reporters that the couple’s progression is “marvelous.”

“We’re thrilled, thank you very much,” the Prince of Wales said, “for both of them. I hope they’ll be very happy indeed, is all I can say. It’s marvelous.”

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip said they were “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

Following the May nuptials, the newlywed couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

During their short engagement, Prince Harry and his brother will appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as storm troopers next month. Markle has the second half of season 7 of Suits airing on the USA Network, though it was recently announced that she’ll be leaving the series after that. The announcement accelerated early rumors about the actress’s engagement to Prince Harry.