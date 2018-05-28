Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Countryside Retreat Guarded Like a Fortress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s countryside retreat in Oxfordshire is reportedly guarded by anti-terror cops.

When Prince Harry and Markle are looking for a break away from the city, they will reportedly be surrounded by an anti-terror unit in their recently renovated three-bedroom country home in Oxfordshire, according to The Sun. The home, a hidden Cotswolds woodland retreat, is now classified as a “protected site,” meaning that it receives the same security presence as Buckingham Palace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The increased security presence is due in part to Prince Harry’s time spent in the army, with fears that the countryside love nest could be a target for the Taliban. The home now receives anti-terror protection, including a special ops team that is made up of 12 officers and others from Thames Valley Police.

The 18th century farmhouse has also been classified as a “protected site” under the 2005 Serious Organised Crime and Police Act, meaning that trespassers could face six months’ jail.

The beefed up security does not seem to be bothering locals, however.

“All the neighbours were excited when we heard rumours they were coming. Although we see more police around now, they are a wonderful addition to the community,” a source said. “Meghan, especially, seems intent on embracing village life. They’ve been on romantic dates to the local pub and hidden themselves away at a quiet corner table. That said, their security team is usually on a table nearby, which probably kills the romance a bit.”

When the newlyweds are not making their retreat to the countryside, they are residing in Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the property of Kensington Palace. The two-bedroom small residence, commonly referred to as the “Nott Cott,” is only a temporary home, however, as Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace is reportedly being renovated for the couple.

Previously occupied by Richard the Duke of Gloucester, Apartment 1 neighbors Prince William and Kate Middleton’s residence in the Palace, meaning that it will allow the new royal couple to be very hands-on aunt and uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The residence features a staggering 21 bedrooms, giving support to reports that Harry and Markle are hoping to start their own family sometime soon.

However, starting a family of their own will likely be put on hold until after the newlyweds embark on their royal honeymoon, which had been postponed in order for the couple to jump right into their royal duties. Harry and Markle will reportedly be traveling to Alberta, Canada, where they will stay in the 6,000-square foot Outlook Cabin in Alberta’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.