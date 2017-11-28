Hilarious Conspiracy Theory Says Prince Harry’s Engagement Is Part of British Takeover

Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle‘s engagement should be a reason to celebrate on both sides of the Atlantic. But what if there was a nefarious purpose behind it? A hilarious conspiracy theory that went viral on Twitter suggested that it’s part of a British takeover.

“Prince Harry’s kids will be Americans,” Twitchy.com editor Greg Pollowitz tweeted. “What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time? Brits are playing long-ball here, but it’s a smart move. They want America back and this is how they’ll do it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prince Harry’s kids will be Americans. What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time? Brits are playing long-ball here, but it’s a smart move. They want America back and this is how they’ll do it. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 27, 2017



The tweet went viral, earning 62,200 retweets and over 208,000 likes. Even its author was stunned by the reaction to his joke.

“This is crazy. Everything I’ve ever tweeted about Ohio State is a better take than this,” Pollowitz wrote.

“It’s The Crown/House of Cards crossover episode you’ve been waiting for,” one person wrote. (Another person later told that Twitter user that House of Cards was a British series before the Netflix series.)

It’s The Crown/House of Cards crossover episode you’ve been waiting for. — Michael Fish (@Papa_Fish_NYC) November 27, 2017



“Make America Great Britain Again,” another wrote.

Make America Great Britain Again — Alice Little (@frolickingfood) November 27, 2017



“I’d vote for the kid now,” a former CIA agent wrote.

I’d vote for the kid now. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) November 27, 2017



The 36-year-old Markle was born in Los Angeles, making her an American citizen. She will be the first American to earn the title “Her Royal Highness” after their wedding in the spring, as TIME points out.

However, she isn’t the first American to marry a British royal before, as Wallis Simpson married King Edward VIII. However, Edward abdicated in 1939, before the wedding. Simpson was never referred to as “Her Royal Highness.”

Markle will not automatically become a U.K. citizen when she marries Harry, though, according to the U.S. Embassy in the U.K. Harry also won’t suddenly become an American citizen either. Their children could have dual citizenship, since it’s allowed in both countries.