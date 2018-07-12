Prince Harry Jokingly Scolds Toddler for Touching Meghan Markle’s Hair

He may not be a father just yet, but Prince Harry already has the finger wag down pat, the Duke of Sussex going into dad-mode during his first official trip as a newlywed to Ireland with Meghan Markle.

While visiting Croke Park, home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, during his two-day trip to Ireland with new wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry found himself jokingly giving 3-year-old Walter Cullen a scolding when the little boy could not resist touching the new Duchess of Sussex’s hair, CBS News reports.

As Walter’s father held him in his arms while talking to the royals, the toddler reached out to touch the Suits alum’s face and hair. While Markle simply laughed it off, grabbing the little one’s hand and holding it, Prince Harry rose a finger and gave it a wag, seemingly scolding him for flirting with Markle.

The first day of their two-day trip saw the royal couple surrounded by children, with the two arriving to Croke Park to a crowd of kids cheering their names. While taking time to talk with each child, Harry joked with one that he “might have a beard soon” when 4-year-old Dylan Mahon reached out and touched his beard.

The newlyweds, who said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, are likely getting a lot of experience with children thanks to being aunt and uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Although they are currently living in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, they will soon be moving into Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace, a spacious 21-bedroom residence neighboring Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home.

While Prince Harry has commented that he hopes to start a family “in the near future,” royal experts believe that the couple will start expanding their family soon.

“I think that even before Meghan has learned how to spell Leicester and Torquay she’ll be starting a family,” royal expert and author Andrew Morton said following the royal wedding. “She’s not really going to be available for working for the Royal Family on a full time basis until she’s 40, I’m sure.”

Markle’s own father, Thomas Markle Sr., has even stated his belief that the royal couple will not wait long before starting a family.

“She’s wanted children for a long time, yes. And when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s gotta be a child in the making soon. I don’t think the stork has hit the air yet, but I think it will happen sooner or later,” he claimed during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Currently, the royal couple may be too busy to consider growing their family by one just yet, as the two settle into their new roles and begin to take on more royal responsibilities.