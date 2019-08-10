Prince Andrew Accused of Sexual Assault, Working With Jeffrey Epstein in New Reports

Following the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein in his Manhattan jail on Saturday morning, reports are now surfacing regarding the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, whose name has appeared in newly released documents from a Manhattan court detailing lurid claims of alleged abused carried out by Epstein against teenage girls as young as 14 years old.

According to Courthouse News, the documents relate to Giuffre v Maxwell — a case filed against Epstein’s alleged madam and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who claims to have been the U.S. businessman’s “sex slave,” and sent to numerous men of power for sexual relations.

Testimony in the documents per Vanity Fair claims the Duke of York sexually assaulted Guiffre when she was 17, and was allegedly forced to perform sexual acts with the billionaire’s other famous friends. The documents also allege Andrew groped then 21-year-old, Johanna Sjoberg.

The two accusers who were allegedly recruited when Maxwell approached them on their college campus, claim she acted like a “mother hen,” “had sex with under-age girls virtually every day,” and that hers and Epstein’s “whole lives revolved around sex.” Guiffre goes on to claim the Duke, while staying at Epstein’s New York mansion in 2001, groped her with a witness backing the claims, further revealing it assault was with a puppet that was a “spitting image” of the prince, according to The Telegraph. Guiffre further adds that she had then slept with the Duke later that night for her “usual hourly rate, which at that time was $200.”

The documents further report that the then 17-year-old woman was “trafficked to Prince Andrew,” and flown over to the United Kingdom with Epstein before meeting him at his British socialite girlfriend Maxwell’s London town house. While Maxwell has since denied the allegations and not offered a “legal reasonable explanation” about the visits, photographs obtained in the investigation of the trio taken at the property show the Duke with his arm around Giuffre’s bare midriff.

Buckingham Palace has since denied the claims, addressing the newly surfaced documents in a statement shared Friday: “This relates to proceedings in the US, to which the Duke of York is not a party. Any suggestion of impropriety with minors is categorically untrue.”

While the Royal Family has denied any involvement, Andrew is not the only famous name to have appeared in the documents. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, Giuffre alleges she was “told to have sex” with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Sen. George Mitchell.

Epstein, who faced trial next June for sex trafficking charges with a possible 45-year sentence, died Saturday morning after taking his own life in a Manhattan jail cell.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage