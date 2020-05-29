President's Tweet 'Glorifying Violence' Sparks 'Ban Trump From Twitter' and 'Donald Trump Is Over Party' Trends
Social media is applauding Twitter's decision to flag an early Friday morning tweet from President Donald Trump with a "public interest notice," explaining that it violated the social media's policy "regarding the glorification of violence." Shortly after users took notice of the warning now attached to the tweet, which Twitter chose not to remove due to "its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance," the hashtags "Ban Trump from Twitter" and "Donald Trump is Over Party" began trending as users spoke out against the comments and praised the company for its action.
....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
Twitter's action, in which they hid the president's tweet with a notice, was sparked in response to a post shared by the president at 12:53 a.m. ET. Reacting to the riots taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen on camera begging for his life as a white police officer knelt on his neck, Trump, in part, wrote that "any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts." In Twitter's notice, the company explained that it took action "based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today," as the remark mirrored that of Walter E. Headley, a Miami police chief in the 1960s who stated, among other things, that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" when announcing a "get tough" campaign in 1967.
While Trump not so subtly responded to the move with a tweet blasting social media companies, just the latest instance of him criticizing social media in recent days, Twitter erupted with responses. Friday morning, both the "Ban Trump from Twitter" and the "Donald Trump is Over Party" trended on the social media platform in response. Meanwhile, the official account for the White House has quoted the president's now-flagged remarks in its own tweet, which has not yet been flagged by Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the president’s remarks and Twitter’s decision to flag the post.
They censored Trump's tweet. A small vindication. But thank you @jack #Trumpisoverparty pic.twitter.com/6vcxIXugV5— Special**K** (@KaraSnowflake) May 29, 2020
Twitter had to do this to @realDonaldTrump last tweet as it was a dog whistle to incite more violence. How is he the President of the US? And he attacked the Mayor who’s trying hold together his city. Just... #BanTrumpFromTwitter #Minneapolisprotests pic.twitter.com/IVaTVNxZKU— Natalie Way (@natwaymurals) May 29, 2020
Trump is inciting violence, spreading conspiracy theories and lies on his private Twitter account every day.
Ban Trump's account. Make him use the official POTUS or White House accounts, which are archived by law. Hold Trump & his government accountable.#BanTrumpFromTwitter— K.T. Andrews (@k_t_andrews) May 29, 2020
trump thinks it’s a cute idea to call call corona the chinese virus and black people thugs? HE IS AN ACTUAL RACIST. #trumpisoverparty— 𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚟𝚒🪐~ black lives matter (@venicebitch99) May 29, 2020
Hello @Jack,
Respectfully, please don't allow Trump any further use of the tool he's using to incite violence. Suspend his Twitter account.
Sincerely,
Peaceful solutions to problems#BanTrumpFromTwitter #EmotionalIntelligence— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) May 29, 2020
There’s chaos in Minneapolis, and there are 1000s of Americans dying everyday from this virus. And all Trump does is entice violence, fight with Twitter for flagging his tweets and randomly tweet “CHINA”?🤦🏾♂️ #BanTrumpFromTwitter #donaldisoverparty— world war Ξ™ (@zwudneh96) May 29, 2020
This all started because an INNOCENT black man was killed and Trumps solution to end it is to kill MORE innocent people!? We have the RIGHT to protest and yet here we are being killed for it! FUCK YOU TRUMP!!#trumpisoverparty #BlackLivesMater pic.twitter.com/BOHx90LV4P— #BlackLivesMatter🖤 (@Ateeny_tiny) May 29, 2020
@Twitter Thank you for removing tweets that promote violence #trumpisoverparty Trump threatened in words and tone and they removed it 👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FFP9aXtida— trumprendous - Masks / Tests / Temp checks for all (@trumprendous) May 29, 2020
#trumpisoverparty is the attitude we need to maintain this year, now more then ever. I know it becomes tiring and hard to keep up with- but there are lives at stake. I mean fuck what were all those YA dystopia novels for??— Lady Renaissance ⭐️ (@renrenlady) May 29, 2020
#trumpisoverparty is the attitude we need to maintain this year, now more then ever. I know it becomes tiring and hard to keep up with- but there are lives at stake. I mean fuck what were all those YA dystopia novels for??— Lady Renaissance ⭐️ (@renrenlady) May 29, 2020
Yesterday he retweeted a video saying the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat. Today he gives the go-ahead to shoot people angry over a cop murdering George Floyd. #HadEnough #BanTrumpFromTwitter #trumpisoverparty https://t.co/eVaXZejxg6— Rebecca #StaySafeStayHome Murray (@becmur) May 29, 2020
I’m so glad there’s someone that isn’t afraid to stand up to the instigator in chief. Thank you #Twitter standing up to @realDonaldTrump!#BanTrumpFromTwitter— Candi Benson (@CandiBenson) May 29, 2020
Can you see the difference. One of these is directed at white people and one is directed at POC. I am shocked that this man is president. #BanTrumpFromTwitter pic.twitter.com/6usqTbQgY7— Lorna||BLM (@LornaTraynor) May 29, 2020
Can we Make #trumpisoverparty— Nicki Fertelli (@FertelliNicki) May 29, 2020
Trending #1 please. And thank you. pic.twitter.com/DTAcZNQv4B