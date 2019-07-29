President Trump Releases Statement on Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting, Says Suspect Not Apprehended

President Donald Trump issued a quick response to Sunday night’s mass shooting during the final day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. At least five people were injured in the shooting, and there is no immediate confirmation from authorities if a suspect is in custody.

“Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California,” Trump tweeted. “Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!”

“This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community,” California Gov. Gary Newsom tweeted. “My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”

Santa Clara County Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou told NBC News the hospital is treating five patients, “generally” with gunshot wounds. NBC Bay Area reported ambulance crews were told 11 people were injured.



The Gilroy Garlic Festival is a nationally-known event in Gilroy, located around 30 miles southeast from San Jose. Sunday was the final day of the three-day event, and the gunshots began just as it was coming to an end.

As a reminder please do not come to Christmas Hill Park, this is still an active crime scene.

We will be sharing information with the media soon and thank you for your patience during this rapidly evolving situation. #GilroyActiveShooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

Gilroy Police told people to stay away from the scene at Christmas Hill Park, noting it is still an active crime scene. They have already set up a witness and family reunification line the the phone number 408-846-0583.

“I was walking away from the stage … About two minutes later, I looked over to hear multiple gunshots and saw smoke through the air,” eyewitness Lex De La Herran told CNN. “Initially I thought it was fireworks. People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos, I am so lucky that I left the stage near where it happened.”

“People (were) looking for their kids, too. And as soon as the gunfire started, everybody scattered and people were yelling for their kids,” another witness told CNN. “I have no way home. And we’re just waiting.”

City councilman Dion Bracco told the New York Times that three people were killed and 12 injured, although the number was not confirmed by law enforcement.

“They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation,” Bracco told the Times. “We have police out here from as far away as San Jose.”

Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images