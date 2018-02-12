President Trump’s Scalp Scar Raises Question About Surgery

President Donald Trump‘s hair is making the news again.

After a video was released showing Trump boarding Air Force One on Feb. 2 and his hair having a battle with the wind, the topic of how the president achieved his tresses is making headlines again. In the video, which has since gone viral, Trump is seen walking up the stairs of the plane when a gust of wind blows through, blowing his hair around and revealing a significant balding area on the back of his head. Some eagle-eyed viewers also noticed what appeared to be a scar, raising the question of whether or not Trump has had scalp reduction surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the images on Daily Mail.

The Daily Beast discussed the scar, and the possibility that the president had scalp reduction surgery, with two plastic surgeons, who had mixed opinions.

“Scalp skin is very stiff skin. It’s very hard to pull together the skin edges and get them to close to each other if you cut out anything beyond a half dollar size piece of skin,” Dr. Lisa Ishii, a professor of otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins University said. “”If you had a large bald area, you’d have to have several procedures in a row before you actually achieved your goal to cut out the bald spot. You can’t do it in one fell swoop.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Samuel Lam, owner of the Texas-based Lam Institute for Hair Restoration, seems to believe that the scar is confirmation of scalp reduction surgery.

“If you continually reduce a crown progressively, it begins to look like a normal slot in the back of the head, and the hairs grow abnormally out. I doubt that’s the route… it’s possible that he had a hair transplant,” Dr. Lam said. “Yes, if you see a vertical incision on the back of the scalp on the crown, that’s very typical of a scalp reduction.”

This isn’t the first time that the question has been asked, nor is it the first time that people have provided answers to the secrets of Trump’s hair. Trump’s hair has been a topic of interest for some time, with various publications speculating on whether it was a result of a pricey hair piece. In legal documents taken from Ivana Trump’s deposition from the couple’s 1990 divorce, she alleged that her husband had scalp reduction surgery, a topic that was brought up in Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.