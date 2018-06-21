President Trump Says Melania’s Controversial Jacket Directed at ‘Fake News Media’

President Donald Trump has come out in defense of his wife Melania Trump’s controversial jacket, saying it is directed at the “fake news media.”

” ‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media,” President Trump tweeted. “Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

Photos of Melania wearing the jacket while en route to an immigrant children’s detention center in Texas began circulating online, prompting many to criticize her choice of wardrobe, which is what led to the president’s response.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

“Melania Trump could have worn *literally* *anything* *else*. She could have bought any other shirt. She could’ve commissioned a shirt with a message of her choosing,” one person tweeted. “This was a taunt. There is no other way to read this situation.”

“Melania Trump is the wife of billionaire. She has a personal stylist and a closet full of outfits that cost thousands. Today she wore a $39 jacket that read “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” in 90° Texas summer heat to a children’s detention center,” another user pointed out. “This was no accident.”

Let’s be real: The Trumps are infamous for their ability to propagandize.@FLOTUS is a former model. She’s also (married to) a billionaire. This jacket costs $39. She wore it on a surprise visit to an immigration detention camp. This was not a coincidence. This is a message. pic.twitter.com/2zOhATjaZy — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) June 21, 2018

Interestingly enough, a spokesperson for Melania previously said that the jacket had no “hidden message.”

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” Stephan Grisham told reporters. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” adding, “(Much like her high heels last year).”

President Trump’s assessment that the jacket is a message to “fake news” outlets seems to contradict that. This is something that many on Twitter noticed and addressed, with one user saying that “he’s just making s— up.”

I didn’t give a crap about Melania’s jacket, but then this happened:

First Lady’s spokeswoman: “It’s just a jacket. There’s no message.”

Donald Trump tweet: “…Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media…” — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) June 21, 2018

At this time, the First Lady herself has not directly addressed the controversy or provided a personal explanation.