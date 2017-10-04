President Trump Speaks out About Attacks During Las Vegas Visit

President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The main portion of Trump‘s visit centered around visiting victims of the domestic terror attack and the medical professionals who have been treating them at University Medical Center.

“What I saw today is just an incredible tribute to professionalism, and what they have done is incredible,” Trump said. “And you never want to see it again, that I can tell you. And the patients, the bravery — some were very, very badly wounded, and they were badly wounded because they refused to leave. They wanted to help others because they saw people going down all over.”

Trump made sure to focus on the resilient responders and their brave acts in the wake of all the carnage that took place near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

“There’s tremendous bravery,” Trump said. “The police department, incredible. The people themselves, incredible. People leaving ambulances to have somebody else go because they thought they were hurt even more so.”

“It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they’ve done.”

He also went on to call the the shooter, Stephen Paddock, a “demented” and “very sick” man, but refused to discuss any sort of gun control legislation.

“We’re not going to talk about that today,” he said. “We won’t talk about that.”

He then visited with police officials to thank them for their service and give inspiration.

“We cannot be defined by the evil that threatens us or the violence that incites such terror,” he said. “We’re defined by our love, our caring and our courage.”

