Former President George H.W. Bush’s Memorial Services Schedule Released

The full schedule for former President George H.W. Bush‘s memorial services was released Saturday evening, outlining the ceremonies taking place this week.

The schedule states, ceremonies begin Monday, with Wednesday scheduled as a national day of mourning.

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate will gather at the U.S. Capitol for an arrival ceremony at 4:45 p.m. ET on Monday, reports CNN. The 41st president will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning so the public can pay their respects.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, a ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. will begin. President Donald Trump, who did not attend First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral in April, said he will attend the ceremony for the former president. First Lady Melania Trump will also attend.

This is the first time Washington has held a funeral for a president since 2006, after President Gerald R. Ford died at age 93.

After the memorial in Washington, Bush’s body will be flown back to Houston, where Bush spent his final years. He will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church from 7:45 p.m. ET Wednesday until 7 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Another memorial service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

Bush will then be taken via motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be buried alongside Barbara Bush and their daughter, Robin Bush.

An arrival ceremony will be held at Texas A&M University at 4:45 p.m. ET, then another ceremony and internment will begin at 5:15 p.m. ET at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

The Bush family set up a website where more funeral information will be posted. The family also established the George Bush Memorial Fund, which will support The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

“President Bush’s vision for The Bush School is not only to prepare its graduates to answer the noble call of public service — but also to provide the level of enhanced financial support that enables them to accept non-profit and public sector jobs upon completion of their studies,” reads a statement on the site. “He also wanted to create a climate conductible to supporting the scholarly pursuits of the faculty. President Bush always focused on the quality of both the thought and practical leadership that would emerge from the school, seeking to develop selfless public servants who exhibit qualities of excellence, integrity and respect for others.”

Bush died Friday night at age 94. Following his service in World War II, Bush entered politics, first as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He held positions in every Republican administration from Nixon to Reagan, eventually serving as President Ronald Reagan’s vice president for two terms. In 1988, he was elected president himself, but lost re-election in 1992. In 2000, his eldest son, President George W. Bush, was elected to the Oval Office and served two terms.

Bush’s last words were reportedly “I love you, too,” spoken to George W. Bush.

Photo credit: Howard L. Sachs/CNP/Getty Images